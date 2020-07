Amenities

Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now. Spacious living room with a private patio off the back with two storage closets. There is a half bath on the first floor. Upstairs are two spacious Bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms and great closet space plus the laundry closet. The Bluffs has a community pool (right across the street from this unit) and a dog walking area. The location is perfect with just a quick walk to shops and restaurants as well as 5 minutes to Lake Norman, 10 minutes to Birkdale and 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Come live a maintenance free lifestyle in The Bluffs today. Small dog ok with a non-refundable pet fee of $500. $50 application fee per adult 18+ and older. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. Available Jul 10 This won't last long so contact us today.



No Cats Allowed



