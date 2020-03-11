All apartments in Lowesville
7450 Sedgebrook Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:53 PM

7450 Sedgebrook Drive

7450 Sedgebrook Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7450 Sedgebrook Drive West, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright and neutral home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen as well as a separate formal dining room. Enjoy a spacious master suite with his and her closets and an expansive master bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen appliances are included, washer/dryer hookups are provided. Patio overlooks a nice-sized yard with mature landscaping.

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable). Ask us about our No Security Deposit option.

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options, as well as utility management. The price for this package is $44 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have any available units?
7450 Sedgebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
What amenities does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have?
Some of 7450 Sedgebrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 Sedgebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7450 Sedgebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 Sedgebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 Sedgebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7450 Sedgebrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
