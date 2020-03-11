7450 Sedgebrook Drive

Amenities

This bright and neutral home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen as well as a separate formal dining room. Enjoy a spacious master suite with his and her closets and an expansive master bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen appliances are included, washer/dryer hookups are provided. Patio overlooks a nice-sized yard with mature landscaping.



~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable). Ask us about our No Security Deposit option.



~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options, as well as utility management. The price for this package is $44 per month.