1212 Catawba Run Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated playground fire pit bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit playground

A delightful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath traditional home! Awesome location between Charlotte and Gastonia!



The floorplan includes a formal living room and dining room with upgraded lighting. The huge family room is open to the spacious kitchen. You'll easily prepare your favorite meals in this user-friendly kitchen! Great storage and work space with a center island. Modern cabinetry and sleek, black appliances. The breakfast nook separates the kitchen from the family room--pizza with a movie couldn't be any easier!



Upstairs, the master suite with soaring cathedral ceilings awaits you. The master bath offers a huge vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. The large fenced backyard features an open deck with a fire pit! Summer and fall entertaining will be an cinch!



Situated in the back of the River View neighborhood for quiet and low through traffic. Community amenities include a playground and walking trail.



Easy access to lots of shopping, dining and entertainment including Eastridge Mall. Enjoy the ball fields, walking and biking trails, and fishing at George Poston Park, just minutes from home!

Only 10 minutes to Gastonia and 20 minutes to Charlotte. Close to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and Belmont Abbey College!



Pets condtional.



We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**