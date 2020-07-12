Apartment List
/
NC
/
locust
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Locust, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Locust apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Locust
205 S Central Ave
205 South Central Avenue, Locust, NC
Studio
$1,200
2178 sqft
Spacious Commercial space for rent, perfect for your next business venture. Lots of parking. Space can be used in part or in whole. Call for additional details.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1227 NC-24
1227 West Main Street, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Beautiful Country Style Home in Midland, NC!! - Gorgeous home with lots of space and privacy. Beautiful real hardwood flooring on main level and in bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Locust
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerlin at Concord in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
206 Spaniel Drive
206 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony.Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
202 Spaniel drive
202 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
200 Spaniel Drive
200 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2332 sqft
New Luxury Townhome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nf floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and our "Houndswash" pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
208 Spaniel Drive
208 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4153 Broadstairs Drive
4153 Broadstairs Southwest Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1135 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,135 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3033 Winners Circle SW
3033 Winners Circle Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1483 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,483 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Locust, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Locust apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

