9 Apartments for rent in Locust, NC with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8187 Thornton Street
8187 Thronton Street, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Whispering Hills Drive
304 Whispering Hills Dr, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1728 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,728 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Locust

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12540 Gotland
12540 Gotland Rd, Midland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1679 sqft
NEW 3 Bedroom Home - New to market! Be the first resident of this 1675 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Located in the Midland area minutes from I-485. (RLNE5835149)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9775 US Highway 601 South
9775 Highway 601, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great brick home located in Midland. This home features all new paint, hardwood floors, all appliances and lawn maintenance included. Come see today!
Results within 10 miles of Locust

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3902 Kellybrook Drive
3902 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2327 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,327 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
15115 Albemarle Road
15115 Albemarle Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Great rental opportunity in East Charlotte. Convenient proximity to interstates, schools and hospitals. Home features large living spaces, a master with private bath, oversized 2 car garage and very private wooded rear yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4153 Broadstairs Drive
4153 Broadstairs Southwest Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1135 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,135 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3033 Winners Circle SW
3033 Winners Circle Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1483 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,483 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Locust, NC

Locust apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

