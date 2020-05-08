All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 2043 Dale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
2043 Dale Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

2043 Dale Avenue

2043 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2043 Dale Avenue, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been recently updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Rent is $1000 and the security deposit is $1000. Application fee is $30 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Dale Avenue have any available units?
2043 Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 2043 Dale Avenue have?
Some of 2043 Dale Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue offer parking?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College