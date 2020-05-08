Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 2043 Dale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
2043 Dale Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2043 Dale Avenue
2043 Dale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2043 Dale Avenue, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been recently updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Rent is $1000 and the security deposit is $1000. Application fee is $30 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have any available units?
2043 Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
What amenities does 2043 Dale Avenue have?
Some of 2043 Dale Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2043 Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnton
.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue offer parking?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Dale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Dale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lincolnton 3 Bedrooms
Lincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College