21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 Chinaberry Lane
600 Chinaberry Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1140 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Kimberly Court
10 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2.5 bath home located close to Campbell University. Pets upon approval.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
15 Kimberly Court
15 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
New Construction home ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval. New home in "The Medows" subdivsion. Home is ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
279 English Oak Drive
279 English Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1866 sqft
279 English Oak Drive Available 07/03/20 NEW LISTING! Fenced back yard, close to Fort Bragg! - This home is what you have been looking for. Upgraded home w/all tile flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 Gallery Drive #103
411 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
411 Gallery Drive #103 Available 07/03/20 Condo Living At Its Best In This Sparkling, Sun Filled Residence! - Condo living at its best in this sparkling, stunning, sun filled residence! True modern styled features are revealed upon opening the door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Angel Oak Drive
102 Angel Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1606 sqft
102 Angel Oak Drive Available 07/06/20 LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOM w/FENCED BACK YARD in HARNETT CO! - This is a beautiful and well maintained home. It has an open floor plan, great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
89 Gallery Drive
89 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1535 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Owner offering 1 week free rent off of first full month's rent! Gorgeous Condo available with laminate flooring throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo features 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1752 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
127 Nantahala Drive
127 Nantahala Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1756 sqft
Nice, spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the quiet town of Linden. Living room with adjoining dining area. Great Room with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with bay window and track lighting. Master bedroom with mstr bth.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
956 Whispering Pines Drive
956 Whispering Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2472 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Links Crossing neighborhood inside of the gated Anderson Creek Club community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
31 Waterside Circle
31 Waterside Circle, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
Available end of July! House for rent in a quiet cul-de-sac on over a quarter of an acre lot in Anderson Creek Club. A cozy 4 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
8617 Sweetflag Court
8617 Sweetflag Court, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story home featuring formal dining, kitchen w/island breakfast nook, SS appliances, granite countertops. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court Available 06/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
56 Valley Oak Dr.
56 Valley Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
2447 sqft
56 Valley Oak Dr. (Pet-Friendly) - 4 bedroom (4th bedroom is the bonus room), 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lillington, NC

Finding an apartment in Lillington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

