Come check out this great home with all of the upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, backsplash, kitchen island, and an eat in kitchen. With the drawers equipped with soft close technology, you won't have to worry about them slamming! The duel climate zones will ensure that you are comfortable wherever you are in this home. You can also beat the heat with the ceiling fans. Hurry this home won't last long!