Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook. Master Bedroom is located Downstairs and 4 Bedrooms Upstairs. This home includes a Walk-In Storage Area and 2 Car Garage. Spacious Backyard with Privacy Fence for Security and Comfort. House features a Family Room with Fireplace, Great Room, and Dining Area. Enjoy the Outdoors with Patio attached. Enjoy the Amenities provided by the Homeowners Association including Community Pool and Clubhouse.



(RLNE2726061)