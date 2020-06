Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

212 Estuary Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Westport - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Leland community of Westport. Home features so many upgrades and so much space! Master has double windows, huge walk-in closet and bathroom with shower and Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen has an open layout, ample counter and cabinet space and bar. Formal dining room with tray ceiling immediately off the kitchen. Living room features cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. Additionally there is a den that can be used as a second living room or office area. Home features separate laundry room and 2 car garage. In the rear of the home is a screened porch and beautiful pond. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac. The location of this community is ideal; centrally located to Leland and Wilmington!

Furniture in photos not included.



Pets Allowed if Approved.



No Smoking.



Belville Elementary

Leland Middle

North Brunswick High



Office Hours / Showings:

M - F 9am - 5pm



