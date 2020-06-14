/
1 bedroom apartments
46 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leland, NC
31 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
576 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
828 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
26 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Hanover Heights
7 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
635 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
South Wilmington Heights
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
$
Downtown Wilmington
258 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
21 N. Front St. 4-C
21 N Front St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
501 sqft
Downtown Wilmington - 1bd/1ba - FURNISHED-Unit available from 6/15 Downtown Wilmington, great location. Totally renovated - Cute, compact condo on 4th floor. Large bathroom with shower, bedroom, living room with galley kitchen. Hardwood floors.
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
1 Unit Available
710 Nun St B
710 Nun Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
710 Nun St B Available 07/23/20 Urban and Rustic 1 BR duplex,cottage home! Upscale apartment in beautiful down town Wilmington - Urban and Rustic one bedroom apartment located in beautiful down town Wilmington.
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
215 S Water St Apt 109
215 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
1 bedroom loft, 1 bath, ground floor, approx 450 sqft, stackable washer/dryer, microwave, tile entry, kitchen and bath. Small pets okay. Water/sewer/trash included.
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
106 N Water Street
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
501 sqft
9th floor one bedroom fully furnished unit with beautiful river view. Two elevators, security building, balcony. Monthly rental rate includes utilities with $75/mo for electric, any overage to be paid by tenant. Cable and internet is included.
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
105 Grace Street
105 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
703 sqft
Lights, Camera, Action. Let's make a movie. NY Hatters Building Circa 2007. Top floor stylish urban condo in the Heart of Downtown Wilmington overlooking Grace St.
Results within 10 miles of Leland
16 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Pine Valley West
12 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
