1220 Atrium Way.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

1220 Atrium Way

1220 Atrium Way · (910) 202-3673
Location

1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC 28451
Waterford of The Carolinas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Atrium Way · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day. It even features an additional room that can be used as an office. The fully covered back patio overlooks a pond directly behind the home. Its a great spot to sip your coffee or have a cold drink on a hot summer day. Inside the house, you walk in to find a grand open floorplan and lots of upgrades. The eat-in kitchen and additional dining room make it easy for you to entertain your guests. There is no lack of space here. The large master suite, which is on the opposite side of the house from all other bedrooms, has an oversized soaker tub, a walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. You will not be disappointed with the amount of closet space in this home! Lawn maintenance and washer and dryer are included. Call us today to schedule a private showing.

No Smoking
Application fees apply
We do not accept applications site unseen
Pets upon approval and pet fee
Schools at time of listing: Belville Elementary, Leland Middle, and North Brunswick

(RLNE5738935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1220 Atrium Way have any available units?
1220 Atrium Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Atrium Way have?
Some of 1220 Atrium Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Atrium Way currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Atrium Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Atrium Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Atrium Way is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Atrium Way offer parking?
No, 1220 Atrium Way does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Atrium Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Atrium Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Atrium Way have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Atrium Way has a pool.
Does 1220 Atrium Way have accessible units?
No, 1220 Atrium Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Atrium Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Atrium Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Atrium Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Atrium Way does not have units with air conditioning.

