1220 Atrium Way.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day. It even features an additional room that can be used as an office. The fully covered back patio overlooks a pond directly behind the home. Its a great spot to sip your coffee or have a cold drink on a hot summer day. Inside the house, you walk in to find a grand open floorplan and lots of upgrades. The eat-in kitchen and additional dining room make it easy for you to entertain your guests. There is no lack of space here. The large master suite, which is on the opposite side of the house from all other bedrooms, has an oversized soaker tub, a walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. You will not be disappointed with the amount of closet space in this home! Lawn maintenance and washer and dryer are included. Call us today to schedule a private showing.



No Smoking

Application fees apply

We do not accept applications site unseen

Pets upon approval and pet fee

Schools at time of listing: Belville Elementary, Leland Middle, and North Brunswick



(RLNE5738935)