Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access new construction yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car wash area cc payments dog grooming area e-payments golf room internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Come experience the difference at the BRAND NEW Hawthorne at Leland apartment homes conveniently located in the town of Leland, NC, just across the bridge from Wilmington. Nestled aside the Brunswick County river, the town of Leland is perfectly situated between the city life of Wilmington and the pristine beaches of Brunswick County. Leland offers all the desired small-town charm feel while still offering only a short 12 minute drive to Wilmington and all it's many attractions. Only 45 minutes north of Myrtle Beach, Leland offers a range of historic landmarks, prime golfing with over 30 courses to choose from and so much more.Our BRAND NEW community offers all the amenities you need for a comfortable and quaint lifestyle. With brand-new 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes complete with high-end finishes, Hawthorne at Leland is your ideal place to call home. Our community is proud to be energy star rated!