3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6627 Courtland Street
6627 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3-bedroom home in Lake Park. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops New Granite countertops in Kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room. House is located on a quiet cul de sac lot with private backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3412 Creek Trail Road
3412 Creek Trail Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2109 sqft
Beautiful and well kept home in Indian Trail. Main level host lovely 2 story entry foyer with New Vinyl Plank flooring on the first level. Dining room with vaulted ceilings and wood wainscot.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1493 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
246 Amir Circle
246 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairhaven
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive, Stallings, NC
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive Available 07/31/20 Fairhaven - Fantastic 2 story home with 2 formals areas and a den. Kit. features corian counters SS appls, 5th BR or bonus, upstairs has master, hall and jack and jill baths. (RLNE5912693)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
Fairington Oaks - Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2312 Ridge Road
2312 Ridge Road, Unionville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Ranch Home With A Peaceful Country View. Fresh Paint & New Carpeting Throughout. Spacious Open Floor Plan with a Large Kitchen Perfect for Family Gatherings. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave Included.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4216 David Dr
4216 David Drive, Mint Hill, NC
4216 David Dr Available 08/06/20 - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Mint Hill. Open concept with 4 nice size bedrooms. Updated kitchen. Lovely home on nice quite street. Call Jane 704 281-6096 to view or for more information.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/27/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Grover Moore
217 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194 Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out .
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6017 Zinnia Dr
6017 Zinnia Drive, Stallings, NC
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home - Spacious 5 bedroom home on private cul-de-sac lot that backs up to woods. Wide open floor plan w/large eat in kitchen,42" cabinets. Dramatic dining room & living room. Gas fireplace in family room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7800 Greylock Ridge Road
7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2073 sqft
Stunning home with Carefree living. Lawn care included. Grand entrance with hardwood floors through out the house. Foyer flanks large dining room. Open Kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Callonwood
1001 woodglen Lane
1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area.
