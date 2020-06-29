Rent Calculator
4607 Jacquelyne Drive
4607 Jacquelyne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4607 Jacquelyne Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms (split bedroom plan), 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and great patio for grilling out! Open floor plan with 2 story Great Room. Washer and dryer plus YARD CARE included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have any available units?
4607 Jacquelyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Trail, NC
.
What amenities does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have?
Some of 4607 Jacquelyne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4607 Jacquelyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Jacquelyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Jacquelyne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive offers parking.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have a pool?
No, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have accessible units?
No, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Jacquelyne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Jacquelyne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
