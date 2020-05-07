All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 8994 Azalea Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
8994 Azalea Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

8994 Azalea Road

8994 Azalea Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Norman of Catawba
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8994 Azalea Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous custom built home on a large wooded lot with views of Lake Norman! Main level has hardwoods, 2-story Great Room with built-ins and fireplace, Formal Dining, Office with built-ins and see-thru fireplace to Master Suite that has tray ceiling and deluxe Bathroom with heated tile, dual sink vanity, walk-in tiled shower and garden tub. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the Breakfast area and hallway leads to the Half Bath, Laundry Room and Mud Room at Garage entry. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms with a Jack/Jill Full Bathroom, large Bonus Room and lots of storage space in two walk-in attic areas. Outdoor amenities galore with Front Covered Porch, Screened Porch and stone Patio with Fire Pit and built-in Gas Grill. Tenant will have use of a boat slip across the street located at 9001 Azalea Rd! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking & 2 Pets each under 35-lbs are conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8994 Azalea Road have any available units?
8994 Azalea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 8994 Azalea Road have?
Some of 8994 Azalea Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8994 Azalea Road currently offering any rent specials?
8994 Azalea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8994 Azalea Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8994 Azalea Road is pet friendly.
Does 8994 Azalea Road offer parking?
Yes, 8994 Azalea Road offers parking.
Does 8994 Azalea Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8994 Azalea Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8994 Azalea Road have a pool?
No, 8994 Azalea Road does not have a pool.
Does 8994 Azalea Road have accessible units?
Yes, 8994 Azalea Road has accessible units.
Does 8994 Azalea Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8994 Azalea Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8994 Azalea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8994 Azalea Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College