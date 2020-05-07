8994 Azalea Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous custom built home on a large wooded lot with views of Lake Norman! Main level has hardwoods, 2-story Great Room with built-ins and fireplace, Formal Dining, Office with built-ins and see-thru fireplace to Master Suite that has tray ceiling and deluxe Bathroom with heated tile, dual sink vanity, walk-in tiled shower and garden tub. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the Breakfast area and hallway leads to the Half Bath, Laundry Room and Mud Room at Garage entry. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms with a Jack/Jill Full Bathroom, large Bonus Room and lots of storage space in two walk-in attic areas. Outdoor amenities galore with Front Covered Porch, Screened Porch and stone Patio with Fire Pit and built-in Gas Grill. Tenant will have use of a boat slip across the street located at 9001 Azalea Rd! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking & 2 Pets each under 35-lbs are conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!