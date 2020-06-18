Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge master suite, bonus room, one car garage, a large deck, and so much more. Townhome is centrally located with easy access to New Hwy 16, Hwy 150, and Lake Norman. Pets under 35 lbs will be considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4963735)