Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5053 Slanting Bridge Rd Available 05/20/19 Four Bedroom, Two Bath Farmhouse in Sherrills Ford - Well kept four bedroom, two bath farmhouse in Sherrills Ford. This home features original farmhouse detailing throughout, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with large pantry, two upstairs bedrooms, and a large laundry/utility room. A welcoming rocking chair front porch, along with a side deck, two-car carport, storage building, and plenty of yard.



(RLNE2647417)