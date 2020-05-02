4253 Kiser Island Road

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Recently updated duplex unit located in Terrell off of 150. The unit features 2 bedrooms 1 bath with LTV flooring and updates throughout the home. Enjoy a country feel but still located near the city. This home will not last long! The home does have a shared storage unit that is able to use. Lawn care is included! NO PETS! All of our rentals are non-smoking.