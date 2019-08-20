All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
3675 Norman View Dr.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3675 Norman View Dr.

3675 Norman View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3675 Norman View Dr, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Ranch with Split Bedroom Plan - Ranch in Sherrills Ford across the street from Publix. Open concept living and dining area with fireplace in family room. Granite in kitchens and baths. Stainless appliances. Gas Range. Formal dining room has beautiful picture frame molding and chair rail with hardwoods. Enjoy covered patio overlooking backyard. Washer/Dryer included. Community features pool, cabana, bocce ball & pickle ball courts. Easy access to Denver and Mooresville.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5091389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have any available units?
3675 Norman View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3675 Norman View Dr. have?
Some of 3675 Norman View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 Norman View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3675 Norman View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 Norman View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3675 Norman View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. offer parking?
No, 3675 Norman View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3675 Norman View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3675 Norman View Dr. has a pool.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3675 Norman View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3675 Norman View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3675 Norman View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3675 Norman View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
