3675 Norman View Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Ranch with Split Bedroom Plan - Ranch in Sherrills Ford across the street from Publix. Open concept living and dining area with fireplace in family room. Granite in kitchens and baths. Stainless appliances. Gas Range. Formal dining room has beautiful picture frame molding and chair rail with hardwoods. Enjoy covered patio overlooking backyard. Washer/Dryer included. Community features pool, cabana, bocce ball & pickle ball courts. Easy access to Denver and Mooresville.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5091389)