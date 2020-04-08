1758 Sherwood Court

Amenities

Dreaming of spending time on Lake Norman? Make that a reality and move in now to this waterfront home, just in time to settle in for spring! This home was designed to maximize the lake views, with walls of windows in the dining and vaulted living room, which are on the top floor. The recently renovated kitchen sports granite counters, stainless appliances, and an attractive tile backsplash behind the gas range. A huge bedroom or bonus room is also on the top floor. The main level features the master with its own lakefront deck and the 2nd bedroom. Downstairs you'll find a complete 2nd living quarters with another recently updated kitchen, living room with woodburning stove, and an additional bedroom. The floating dock is in year-round deep water, with room to park your 22-foot boat. The cove is quiet but right off the main channel and close to Lake Norman State Park.