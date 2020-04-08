All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 1758 Sherwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
1758 Sherwood Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 AM

1758 Sherwood Court

1758 Sherwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Norman of Catawba
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1758 Sherwood Court, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dreaming of spending time on Lake Norman? Make that a reality and move in now to this waterfront home, just in time to settle in for spring! This home was designed to maximize the lake views, with walls of windows in the dining and vaulted living room, which are on the top floor. The recently renovated kitchen sports granite counters, stainless appliances, and an attractive tile backsplash behind the gas range. A huge bedroom or bonus room is also on the top floor. The main level features the master with its own lakefront deck and the 2nd bedroom. Downstairs you'll find a complete 2nd living quarters with another recently updated kitchen, living room with woodburning stove, and an additional bedroom. The floating dock is in year-round deep water, with room to park your 22-foot boat. The cove is quiet but right off the main channel and close to Lake Norman State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Sherwood Court have any available units?
1758 Sherwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 1758 Sherwood Court have?
Some of 1758 Sherwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Sherwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Sherwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Sherwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1758 Sherwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Sherwood Court offers parking.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1758 Sherwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court have a pool?
No, 1758 Sherwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1758 Sherwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 Sherwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 Sherwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1758 Sherwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College