Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC

Finding an apartment in Kings Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Sunflower Court
4200 Sunflower Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1664 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Split level home on a wooded lot. Ready for move in. In a quiet community.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Ralphs Boulevard
517 Ralphs Boulevard, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1378 sqft
517 Ralphs Boulevard Available 08/15/20 West Palm Acres 3 Bedroom House - Cute ranch style house in Gastonia. Great yard with storage shed . Closed in garage with carpet flooring. Nice sized living area and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Queens Ct
522 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
780 sqft
522 Queens Ct Available 08/18/20 2 Bedroom House ready for you to call HOME m looking forward to showing you this house! Peaceful is the word that comes to mind when I step inside this place.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 09/23/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated basement property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kings Mountain, NC

Finding an apartment in Kings Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

