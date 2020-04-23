All apartments in Kings Mountain
809 W Gold St.

809 West Gold Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 West Gold Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
809 W Gold St. Available 05/01/20 Downtown Kings Mountain, NC --- May 1, 2020 Move In - Rent: 850.00
Deposit: 862.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath
The home has Central Heat / Air

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key.

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

We do not supply or maintain any appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 W Gold St. have any available units?
809 W Gold St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 809 W Gold St. currently offering any rent specials?
809 W Gold St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 W Gold St. pet-friendly?
No, 809 W Gold St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 809 W Gold St. offer parking?
No, 809 W Gold St. does not offer parking.
Does 809 W Gold St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 W Gold St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 W Gold St. have a pool?
No, 809 W Gold St. does not have a pool.
Does 809 W Gold St. have accessible units?
No, 809 W Gold St. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 W Gold St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 W Gold St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 W Gold St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 W Gold St. has units with air conditioning.

