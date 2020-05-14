All apartments in Kernersville
Find more places like 313 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kernersville, NC
/
313 Lakeside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

313 Lakeside Drive

313 Lakeside Drive · (336) 870-0768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kernersville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 Lakeside Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Lakeside Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Roomy Split Level in quiet neighborhood. - Roomy Split Level with great back yard and finished lower level, featuring huge den with fireplace and bonus room that could be 4th bedroom or office along with 1/2 bath.

It features a large living room, kitchen leading to a back deck, big back yard with storage shed and additional storage room. Central A/C for cooling and includes stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.
Great location, A must see!

Call 336-870-0768 for your appointment to tour this home with T'Vinci Properties.

For more Information and Apply Online
https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
313 Lakeside Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kernersville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kernersville Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 313 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Lakeside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kernersville.
Does 313 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 313 Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 Lakeside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir
Kernersville, NC 27284
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir
Kernersville, NC 27284
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd
Kernersville, NC 27284
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd
Kernersville, NC 27284

Similar Pages

Kernersville 1 BedroomsKernersville 2 Bedrooms
Kernersville Apartments with BalconyKernersville Apartments with Parking
Kernersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCStatesville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Mitchell Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity