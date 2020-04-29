All apartments in James City
103 Leonard Dr.
Location

103 Leonard Road, James City, NC 28560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Leonard Dr · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. It also has a wonderful amount of storage and counter space. Master bedroom with separate bathroom that has double sinks and garden tub/shower combo and a nice size walk-in closet. UFROG can be used as 4th bedroom and/or storage. Pets are negotiable.
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

(RLNE1947060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 103 Leonard Dr have any available units?
103 Leonard Dr has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Leonard Dr have?
Some of 103 Leonard Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Leonard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
103 Leonard Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Leonard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Leonard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 103 Leonard Dr offer parking?
No, 103 Leonard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 103 Leonard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Leonard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Leonard Dr have a pool?
No, 103 Leonard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 103 Leonard Dr have accessible units?
No, 103 Leonard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Leonard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Leonard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Leonard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Leonard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

