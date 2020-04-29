103 Leonard Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. It also has a wonderful amount of storage and counter space. Master bedroom with separate bathroom that has double sinks and garden tub/shower combo and a nice size walk-in closet. UFROG can be used as 4th bedroom and/or storage. Pets are negotiable.

