All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 438 Caldwell Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
438 Caldwell Loop
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:09 AM

438 Caldwell Loop

438 Caldwell Loop · (910) 353-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

438 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Popular Carolina Forest townhouse. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch & white vinyl fence in back yard. Home features include 9 foot ceilings, stainless appliances in kitchen; range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher; and close to shopping, movie theater and popular restaurants along Western Blvd. A pet is negotiable with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet; breed, age, size & neighborhood covenants apply. Sorry, no cats. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for any additional pet that may be approved.WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Caldwell Loop have any available units?
438 Caldwell Loop has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 438 Caldwell Loop have?
Some of 438 Caldwell Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Caldwell Loop currently offering any rent specials?
438 Caldwell Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Caldwell Loop pet-friendly?
No, 438 Caldwell Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop offer parking?
No, 438 Caldwell Loop does not offer parking.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 Caldwell Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop have a pool?
No, 438 Caldwell Loop does not have a pool.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop have accessible units?
No, 438 Caldwell Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Caldwell Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Caldwell Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Caldwell Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 438 Caldwell Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity