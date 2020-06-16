438 Caldwell Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Popular Carolina Forest townhouse. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch & white vinyl fence in back yard. Home features include 9 foot ceilings, stainless appliances in kitchen; range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher; and close to shopping, movie theater and popular restaurants along Western Blvd. A pet is negotiable with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet; breed, age, size & neighborhood covenants apply. Sorry, no cats. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for any additional pet that may be approved.WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.