210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants. Upgraded fixtures, appliances, flooring in bathrooms /foyers. Privacy fenced back yard. Centrally located to shopping, dining and main gate of Camp Lejeune in Marsh Oaks. Corner electric fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with laundry area. Pass through the window between the kitchen and living room. Small patio and storage room in back yard. Pets negotiable under 40 pounds. No dangerous breeds/mixes. Applicant to verify schools. Acreage and square footage populated from Onslow County Tax data.



For more information or to schedule a showing please call Swansboro Port Realty at 910-326-8855, or visit our website at www.swansboroportrealty.com .



Tenant to verify square footage. Square footage derived from tax records.



