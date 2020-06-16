All apartments in Jacksonville
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court

210 Fairwood Court · (910) 326-8855
Location

210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Fairwood Court · Avail. Jul 6

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants. Upgraded fixtures, appliances, flooring in bathrooms /foyers. Privacy fenced back yard. Centrally located to shopping, dining and main gate of Camp Lejeune in Marsh Oaks. Corner electric fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with laundry area. Pass through the window between the kitchen and living room. Small patio and storage room in back yard. Pets negotiable under 40 pounds. No dangerous breeds/mixes. Applicant to verify schools. Acreage and square footage populated from Onslow County Tax data.

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Swansboro Port Realty at 910-326-8855, or visit our website at www.swansboroportrealty.com .

Tenant to verify square footage. Square footage derived from tax records.

(RLNE4960648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Fairwood Court have any available units?
210 Fairwood Court has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Fairwood Court have?
Some of 210 Fairwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Fairwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 Fairwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Fairwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Fairwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 210 Fairwood Court offer parking?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 210 Fairwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Fairwood Court have a pool?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 210 Fairwood Court have accessible units?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Fairwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Fairwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Fairwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
