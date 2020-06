Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard. From a small covered front porch, you enter into a family room area that is open to the kitchen. From there you have another larger living area where the full bath is located. All 3 bedrooms are located off the living room and the half bath is located near the two back bedrooms. You can go from the living room out sliding doors to a small back deck for access to the back yard. There is a large laundry/storage room off the back of the kitchen.



Non-smoking house.

Application fees apply.

Pet ok with non-refundable pet fee.

Dixon school district.



(RLNE5668840)