Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

144 Hines Street, Unit B

144 North Hines Street · (910) 274-5209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 North Hines Street, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.; large walk-in closets in all bedrooms; large kitchen pantry; small tiled sun-room; master bath has walk in shower (handicapped accessible), 2nd bath has stand-up shower; open tenant / visitor parking.
HOLLY RIDGE - 4 Miles from Topsail Island, 13 miles to Camp Lejeune back entrance, and 27 miles to Wilmington.

DIRECTIONS: Hwy 17 North to Holly Ridge, Left on Sound Road, Right on Hines Street, Condos are on the Left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have any available units?
144 Hines Street, Unit B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have?
Some of 144 Hines Street, Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Hines Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
144 Hines Street, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Hines Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 144 Hines Street, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Ridge.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 144 Hines Street, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Hines Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 144 Hines Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have accessible units?
Yes, 144 Hines Street, Unit B has accessible units.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Hines Street, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Hines Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 Hines Street, Unit B has units with air conditioning.
