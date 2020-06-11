144 Hines Street, Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking guest parking

HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.; large walk-in closets in all bedrooms; large kitchen pantry; small tiled sun-room; master bath has walk in shower (handicapped accessible), 2nd bath has stand-up shower; open tenant / visitor parking.

HOLLY RIDGE - 4 Miles from Topsail Island, 13 miles to Camp Lejeune back entrance, and 27 miles to Wilmington.



DIRECTIONS: Hwy 17 North to Holly Ridge, Left on Sound Road, Right on Hines Street, Condos are on the Left.