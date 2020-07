Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. HOME HAS BRAND NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. TRULY A MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/365-roanoke-dr-raeford-nc-28376-usa/cde669a8-69cf-4d21-9cd2-e34330670634



(RLNE5672338)