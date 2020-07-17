Amenities
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.
No Pets
To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate
**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**
$20 Admin fee included in the rent.
(RLNE4510721)