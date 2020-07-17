All apartments in Hoke County
Find more places like 113 Centipede Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoke County, NC
/
113 Centipede Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

113 Centipede Lane

113 Centipede Lane · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC 28376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Centipede Lane · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.

No Pets

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Centipede Lane have any available units?
113 Centipede Lane has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 113 Centipede Lane currently offering any rent specials?
113 Centipede Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Centipede Lane pet-friendly?
No, 113 Centipede Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoke County.
Does 113 Centipede Lane offer parking?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not offer parking.
Does 113 Centipede Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Centipede Lane have a pool?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not have a pool.
Does 113 Centipede Lane have accessible units?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Centipede Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Centipede Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Centipede Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 113 Centipede Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr
Raeford, NC 28376

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Florence, SCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCAlbemarle, NC
Pinehurst, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NCLaurinburg, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCAsheboro, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity