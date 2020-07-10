/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2819 Beckett's Ridge Drive
2819 Becketts Ridge Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Nice Updated 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home Low Maintenance Wooded Lot. Convenient to 85 / 40 and Shopping. Wood Burning Fireplace. Concrete Drive Way, Hardwood Floors, Pet Friendly with Owner Approval, Washer and Dryer
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
50 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,279
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
72 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Hope Valley
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,275
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,521
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1231 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,433
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
75 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
38 Units Available
Duke Forest
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1234 sqft
Stunning location close to schools. Updated community with new appliances. Dog park on-site. Amenities include a coffee bar, garage parking, a stunning pool and a gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
35 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Similar Pages
Hillsborough 1 BedroomsHillsborough 2 BedroomsHillsborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsborough 3 BedroomsHillsborough Accessible ApartmentsHillsborough Apartments with Balcony
Hillsborough Apartments with GarageHillsborough Apartments with GymHillsborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsborough Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHillsborough Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NCButner, NC