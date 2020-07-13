Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park fire pit internet access tennis court volleyball court

Find Your New Home Comfort comes easy at Laurel Springs. Our High Point apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in High Point, NC, is easy when you lease from Laurel Springs. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Laurel Springs.