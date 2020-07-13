All apartments in High Point
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Laurel Springs

1281 Old Plank Rd · (833) 387-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC 27265
Laurel Oak Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213H · Avail. Sep 19

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 201D · Avail. Sep 4

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 113D · Avail. Sep 17

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 123F · Avail. Sep 22

$911

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Find Your New Home Comfort comes easy at Laurel Springs. Our High Point apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in High Point, NC, is easy when you lease from Laurel Springs. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Laurel Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 6-9 month leases are an additional $50 a month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or a full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $85 admin fee/per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a one time pet fee of $300 for the 1st pet and an additional $150 for the 2nd pet. Pet Rent is $15 - under 35 lbs; $20 over 35 lbs. No aggressive breeds allowed. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Springs have any available units?
Laurel Springs has 4 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Springs have?
Some of Laurel Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Springs is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Springs offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Springs offers parking.
Does Laurel Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Springs have a pool?
No, Laurel Springs does not have a pool.
Does Laurel Springs have accessible units?
No, Laurel Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Springs has units with dishwashers.
