Laurel Springs

Lease Length: 12 months, 6-9 month leases are an additional $50 a month Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or a full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $85 admin fee/per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a one time pet fee of $300 for the 1st pet and an additional $150 for the 2nd pet. Pet Rent is $15 - under 35 lbs; $20 over 35 lbs. No aggressive breeds allowed. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $85/month