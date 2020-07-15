Fox Hollow

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1.25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Combined weight of pets no more than 75 pounds in 2nd floor homes. Restricted breeds include: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull/bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, or Chow.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.