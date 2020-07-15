Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking 24hr maintenance concierge courtyard internet access

Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle. Enjoy our well-designed one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in High Point, featuring full-size washer and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces in every home! Indulge in our luxury amenities including, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, pet (dog) park and cybercafe. Our pet-friendly community conveniently lies near the intersection of Main St. and Hartley Boulevard. Come love where you live!