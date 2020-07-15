All apartments in High Point
Fox Hollow
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Fox Hollow

177 W Hartley Dr · (833) 974-0557
Location

177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC 27265

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143-D · Avail. Sep 25

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 139-B · Avail. Aug 14

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131-E · Avail. Sep 23

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 133-C · Avail. Sep 18

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
concierge
courtyard
internet access
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle. Enjoy our well-designed one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in High Point, featuring full-size washer and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces in every home! Indulge in our luxury amenities including, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, pet (dog) park and cybercafe. Our pet-friendly community conveniently lies near the intersection of Main St. and Hartley Boulevard. Come love where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1.25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Combined weight of pets no more than 75 pounds in 2nd floor homes. Restricted breeds include: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull/bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, or Chow.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Hollow have any available units?
Fox Hollow has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Hollow have?
Some of Fox Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Fox Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Fox Hollow offers parking.
Does Fox Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Fox Hollow has a pool.
Does Fox Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Hollow has accessible units.
Does Fox Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Hollow has units with dishwashers.
