Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Woodfin should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lower Barton Road
21 Lower Barton Rd, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1512 sqft
21 Lower Barton Road Available 08/20/20 Updated Home in Woodfin - Lovingly remodeled home in a beautiful country setting.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Pelzer Street
54 Pelzer Street, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Great Woodfin location. Pet friendly, two bedroom one bath home. Large fenced yard, nice front porch and private screened in back deck. Minutes to downtown Asheville, and Merriman Ave. Close to I-26, grocery stores and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Lynwood Cir
9 Lynwood Circle, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths - Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. Conveniently located approx 10 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$980
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
21 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
11 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Riverview Drive
49 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
672 sqft
49 Riverview Drive Available 08/10/20 Cozy 2-Bedroom Home near River Arts District & Haywood Road - THIS IS A TENANT-OCCUPIED PROPERTY. DUE TO COVID-19, WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AFTER JULY 31ST. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
857 West Pointe Drive
857 West Pointe Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Super conveniently located end unit townhome just minutes from the grocery store, shopping, dining, and all of your favorite West Asheville amenities. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Master is on the main floor.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Nebraska Street
9 Nebraska Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Cozy One-Bedroom in West Asheville - 9 Nebraska Street is a cozy one-bedroom home mere moments from Haywood Road. Enjoy easy access to all the amenities Haywood Road and West Asheville have to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Woodfin, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Woodfin should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Woodfin may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Woodfin. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

