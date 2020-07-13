/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
46 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
265 N. Main St
265 North Main Street, Weaverville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Great home in Weaverville. Short distance to downtown Weaverville. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, dining room, fireplace, large basement. Large yard, small appoved pet and no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
18 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Glen Falls Rd
116 Glen Falls Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
3011 sqft
Beautiful Home on Beaver Lake in North Asheville - North Asheville at its best! Enjoy an amazing lifestyle on Beaver Lake in Lakeview Park. Gorgeous community minutes from downtown Asheville. Easy access to everything Asheville has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murdock - Linden
141 Linden Ave
141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
48 Rocky Hollow
48 Rocky Hollow, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom one bath home in Weaverville, Very private, surrounded by trees and sits off from road. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open kitchen, Great yard and front porch for enjoying nature. 15 minutes from Asheville. Approved pet only.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
48 Rocky Hollow Rd
48 Rocky Holw, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom one bath home in Weaverville, Very private, surrounded by trees and sits off from road. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open kitchen, Great yard and front porch for enjoying nature. 15 minutes from Asheville. Approved pet only.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Similar Pages
Weaverville 1 BedroomsWeaverville 2 BedroomsWeaverville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeaverville 3 BedroomsWeaverville Apartments with Balcony
Weaverville Apartments with GarageWeaverville Apartments with GymWeaverville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeaverville Apartments with Parking