350 E Allen St Unit 202

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly conference room elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage lobby

2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer. Restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and entertainment venues are easily accessible.



The condo is on the 2nd floor and is accessed by 2 elevators from either the main lobby entrance or the underground parking garage.



This unit features a wide range of amenities. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter-tops and beautiful stainless appliances with a gas oven/range. The master bath has tile floors, a soaking tub with a tiled surround and granite topped vanity. The living room has a gas fireplace and French doors that open to the 2nd floor balcony. Each room has high ceilings with crown moldings, high baseboards, solid core doors and custom window treatments



The beautiful lobby is tastefully decorated and has comfortable sofas to meet with your friend and neighbors. The main level includes the mail center, fitness center and exits at the back of the building to a beautiful landscaped terrace with a gas grill.



General Lease Terms:

-12 Month Lease

-Security Deposit Required

-Non-Smokers Only

-Max Vehicles is 2 Per HOA

-Renters Insurance Required

-Subject to HOA Rules



Tenant Pays / Responsible for:

-Mailbox Cluster Keys (Contact Post Office for Pricing)

-Electric (Duke Energy)

-Natural Gas (Dominion Energy)



Landlord Pays / Responsible for:

-Monthly Condo Fee (Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior & Common Area Maint)



Pet Policy:

-No Pets



Special Requirements

-Approval of Application is Required by East Allen Condominium Association

-Storage Rules

-Rules & Liability Ac for Movers/Contractors/Vendors



Special Items Included with Rent

-Workout Facility

-Garage Parking (1 Space)

-Parking Lot (1 Space)

-Conference Room

-Secure Building Entry



