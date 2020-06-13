All apartments in Hendersonville
350 E Allen St Unit 202

350 East Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 East Allen Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
conference room
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer. Restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and entertainment venues are easily accessible.

The condo is on the 2nd floor and is accessed by 2 elevators from either the main lobby entrance or the underground parking garage.

This unit features a wide range of amenities. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter-tops and beautiful stainless appliances with a gas oven/range. The master bath has tile floors, a soaking tub with a tiled surround and granite topped vanity. The living room has a gas fireplace and French doors that open to the 2nd floor balcony. Each room has high ceilings with crown moldings, high baseboards, solid core doors and custom window treatments

The beautiful lobby is tastefully decorated and has comfortable sofas to meet with your friend and neighbors. The main level includes the mail center, fitness center and exits at the back of the building to a beautiful landscaped terrace with a gas grill.

General Lease Terms:
-12 Month Lease
-Security Deposit Required
-Non-Smokers Only
-Max Vehicles is 2 Per HOA
-Renters Insurance Required
-Subject to HOA Rules

Tenant Pays / Responsible for:
-Mailbox Cluster Keys (Contact Post Office for Pricing)
-Electric (Duke Energy)
-Natural Gas (Dominion Energy)

Landlord Pays / Responsible for:
-Monthly Condo Fee (Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior & Common Area Maint)

Pet Policy:
-No Pets

Special Requirements
-Approval of Application is Required by East Allen Condominium Association
-Storage Rules
-Rules & Liability Ac for Movers/Contractors/Vendors

Special Items Included with Rent
-Workout Facility
-Garage Parking (1 Space)
-Parking Lot (1 Space)
-Conference Room
-Secure Building Entry

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have any available units?
350 E Allen St Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendersonville, NC.
What amenities does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have?
Some of 350 E Allen St Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E Allen St Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
350 E Allen St Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E Allen St Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 E Allen St Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 E Allen St Unit 202 has units with air conditioning.
