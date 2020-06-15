Amenities

1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park. Discover this completely renovated 2BR/2BA home, Features include large, open kitchen, huge bedrooms and closet spaces, light/bright interior, wonderful workshop off laundry, gorgeous grounds and much more. Because ALL utilities including hi-speed cable/internet and yard maintenance are included, this is a FANTASTIC deal that's getting harder and harder to find!



Absolutely NO pets.



