Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1110 Woodmont Dr

1110 Woodmont Drive · (828) 692-7939
Location

1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Woodmont Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park. Discover this completely renovated 2BR/2BA home, Features include large, open kitchen, huge bedrooms and closet spaces, light/bright interior, wonderful workshop off laundry, gorgeous grounds and much more. Because ALL utilities including hi-speed cable/internet and yard maintenance are included, this is a FANTASTIC deal that's getting harder and harder to find!

Don't wait on this one!

Absolutely NO pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have any available units?
1110 Woodmont Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1110 Woodmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Woodmont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Woodmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendersonville.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr offer parking?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have a pool?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Woodmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Woodmont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
