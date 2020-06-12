Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC with balcony

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Apache Tr
114 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
1275 sqft
114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Tall Pine Rd
301 Tall Pine Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1114 sqft
301 Tall Pine Road - Three bedroom house with an attached garage, has an energy efficient heat pump, screened porch & dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2038 sqft
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
204 Marie Court
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large living room host a gas fireplace, perfect to cozy up net to on those chilly winter nights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
120 Blackheath Drive
120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
2200 sqft
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
110 Grist Mill Drive
110 Grist Mill Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1274 sqft
Great house in quiet rural neighborhood 12 minutes from Cherry Point, 10 minutes from Havelock Senior High, 9 minutes to Havelock Parks and Rec.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1509 Harbourside Drive
1509 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Havelock, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Havelock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

