2 bedroom apartments
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC
Downtown Havelock
12 Donnell Ave
12 Donnell Avenue, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
1025 sqft
12 Donnell Ave Available 09/08/20 Townhouse in Havelock in Heritage Square - Available 9/8/2020 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse located in Havelock. Bedrooms and full bathroom located on the upper level.
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
132 Twin Wood Drive
132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Available 8/1/20This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family.
Results within 1 mile of Havelock
235 Grove Lane
235 Grove Ln, Craven County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1067 sqft
Great newer townhouse located close to MCAS Cherry Point. Home features two master bedrooms upstairs with en-suite bathrooms and closets.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock
106 Stadiem Drive
106 Stadiem Drive, James City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
106 Stadiem Drive - Riverwood Apartments - Check out the Riverwood Apartments conveniently located between MCAS Cherry Point and New Bern. This 1100 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment also comes with a plus-size bonus room.