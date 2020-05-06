All apartments in Havelock
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:12 AM

914 Gum Branch Court

914 Gum Branch Court · (252) 617-1377
Location

914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2003 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Split bedroom plan offers 3 bedrooms to the right of the living area and the master bedroom off to the left. 3 bedrooms and bathroom on one side and the master bedroom with master bathroom and walk incloset on the other with access to Bonus Room and laundry room down the hall. Access to back yard from eat in area, laundry area with access to 2 car garage. Close to MCAS Cherry Point and Morehead City/Atlantic Beach and just 20 minutes to Downtown New Bern. Roger Bell Elementary School, Havelock Middle School & Havelock High School. Pets upon approval on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Gum Branch Court have any available units?
914 Gum Branch Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 Gum Branch Court have?
Some of 914 Gum Branch Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Gum Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
914 Gum Branch Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Gum Branch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Gum Branch Court is pet friendly.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 914 Gum Branch Court does offer parking.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Gum Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court have a pool?
No, 914 Gum Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 914 Gum Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Gum Branch Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Gum Branch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Gum Branch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
