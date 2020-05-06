914 Gum Branch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Split bedroom plan offers 3 bedrooms to the right of the living area and the master bedroom off to the left. 3 bedrooms and bathroom on one side and the master bedroom with master bathroom and walk incloset on the other with access to Bonus Room and laundry room down the hall. Access to back yard from eat in area, laundry area with access to 2 car garage. Close to MCAS Cherry Point and Morehead City/Atlantic Beach and just 20 minutes to Downtown New Bern. Roger Bell Elementary School, Havelock Middle School & Havelock High School. Pets upon approval on a case by case basis.