7 Donnell Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 8/8/2020Nice townhouse, features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and private backyard. Centrally located in the town of Havelock so you will be close to Cherry Point Base, shopping and restaurants. There is an outside area in the back that is fenced. No PetsOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.