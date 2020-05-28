All apartments in Havelock
7 Donnell Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

7 Donnell Avenue

7 Donnell Avenue · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
Location

7 Donnell Avenue, Havelock, NC 28532
Downtown Havelock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 8/8/2020Nice townhouse, features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and private backyard. Centrally located in the town of Havelock so you will be close to Cherry Point Base, shopping and restaurants. There is an outside area in the back that is fenced. No PetsOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Donnell Avenue have any available units?
7 Donnell Avenue has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Donnell Avenue have?
Some of 7 Donnell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Donnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Donnell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Donnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Donnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7 Donnell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Donnell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Donnell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Donnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Donnell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Donnell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Donnell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
