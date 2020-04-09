119 Jerrett Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Fireplace in the living room for those chilly nights and ceiling fans to assist with those warm days in the summer. Washer and dryer hookups in the home for your convenience. Attached garage for storage or space for 1 car. Open backyard to enjoy with the family or friends. Just minutes away from MCAS Cherry Point, all grade levels, shopping, and beaches. No Pets. MORE PHOTOS to Come