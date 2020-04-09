All apartments in Havelock
119 Jerrett Lane

119 Jerrett Lane · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Fireplace in the living room for those chilly nights and ceiling fans to assist with those warm days in the summer. Washer and dryer hookups in the home for your convenience. Attached garage for storage or space for 1 car. Open backyard to enjoy with the family or friends. Just minutes away from MCAS Cherry Point, all grade levels, shopping, and beaches. No Pets. MORE PHOTOS to Come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

