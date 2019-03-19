All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 6005 Tall Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
6005 Tall Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6005 Tall Tree Lane

6005 Tall Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6005 Tall Tree Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice ranch home in the Heart of Harrisburg, All the updates and improvements have been made to make this
home a " Doll house" , Extensive updates inside & out, Super floor plan w/ Vaulted Great room w/fireplace adjoining Kitchen w/ dining area & bar, 3 bedrooms, 2 new baths, Heat pump /Total electric for year round
heat /ac comfort/ Front porch/rear deck / Large lot w/trees / No pets/no smoking / $1300 month/$1300 deposit
One year lease/Tenant credit application required/Call Morgan Realtors to schedule an apt. 704 455 5122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have any available units?
6005 Tall Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have?
Some of 6005 Tall Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Tall Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Tall Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Tall Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Tall Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Tall Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Tall Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 6005 Tall Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6005 Tall Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Tall Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Tall Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6005 Tall Tree Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College