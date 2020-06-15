All apartments in Harrisburg
5536 Hammermill Drive

5536 Hammermill Drive · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
Location

5536 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5536 Hammermill Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2915 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2005
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Pitts School Elem., Hickory Ridge Middle, Hickory Ridge High School

This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2900 square feet. It has a formal dining area, large living room with fireplace, breakfast area and good size kitchen. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms and loft. Master has walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home is on a great size lot and has a 2 car garage. Located in desired Providence Manor off Roberta Rd. near Pitts School Rd. Close to Concord Mills, I-85 and Charlotte Speedway. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1700 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4812979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have any available units?
5536 Hammermill Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5536 Hammermill Drive have?
Some of 5536 Hammermill Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Hammermill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Hammermill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Hammermill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5536 Hammermill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Hammermill Drive does offer parking.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Hammermill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have a pool?
No, 5536 Hammermill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5536 Hammermill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Hammermill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 Hammermill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5536 Hammermill Drive has units with air conditioning.
