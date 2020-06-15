5536 Hammermill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2005

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Pitts School Elem., Hickory Ridge Middle, Hickory Ridge High School



This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2900 square feet. It has a formal dining area, large living room with fireplace, breakfast area and good size kitchen. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms and loft. Master has walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home is on a great size lot and has a 2 car garage. Located in desired Providence Manor off Roberta Rd. near Pitts School Rd. Close to Concord Mills, I-85 and Charlotte Speedway. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1700 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



