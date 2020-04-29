4930 Sunburst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

***Limited Time Only: Now offering HALF OFF first month's rent***



One of the few townhomes in Farmington Ridge with 3 bedrooms AND it is an end unit on a corner lot! Master features hardwood floor, walk-in closet and garden tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms are carpeted as is the living/family room. Living/family room has gas log fireplace. Flex room has hardwood floor, plenty of windows allowing light and could be used as a formal dining room, office or your whatever room. Back patio is semi-private with privacy fence on one side and outdoor storage closet/unit on the other.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.