Harrisburg, NC
4930 Sunburst Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

4930 Sunburst Lane

4930 Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Limited Time Only: Now offering HALF OFF first month's rent***

One of the few townhomes in Farmington Ridge with 3 bedrooms AND it is an end unit on a corner lot! Master features hardwood floor, walk-in closet and garden tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms are carpeted as is the living/family room. Living/family room has gas log fireplace. Flex room has hardwood floor, plenty of windows allowing light and could be used as a formal dining room, office or your whatever room. Back patio is semi-private with privacy fence on one side and outdoor storage closet/unit on the other.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4930 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4930 Sunburst Lane have?
Some of 4930 Sunburst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4930 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
