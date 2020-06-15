All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 1943 Moss Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
1943 Moss Creek Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1943 Moss Creek Drive

1943 Moss Creek Drive · (704) 844-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1943 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1943 Moss Creek Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1943 Moss Creek Drive Available 07/20/20 Canterfield Estates of Harrisburg - Great home located in the town of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County, 2 car garage, large kitchen and dinning room. Nice wood flooring on first level, carpet on second level. All 3 bedrooms are on second level along with laundry and a loft. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.

***Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate applications. Application fees are $55 per adult.***

(RLNE1894881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have any available units?
1943 Moss Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have?
Some of 1943 Moss Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Moss Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Moss Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Moss Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1943 Moss Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Moss Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 Moss Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1943 Moss Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1943 Moss Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 Moss Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Moss Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 Moss Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1943 Moss Creek Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity