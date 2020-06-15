Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1943 Moss Creek Drive Available 07/20/20 Canterfield Estates of Harrisburg - Great home located in the town of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County, 2 car garage, large kitchen and dinning room. Nice wood flooring on first level, carpet on second level. All 3 bedrooms are on second level along with laundry and a loft. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.



***Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate applications. Application fees are $55 per adult.***



