Harnett County, NC
31 Pine HIll Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

31 Pine HIll Court

31 Pine Hill Court · (919) 498-1278
Location

31 Pine Hill Court, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Pine HIll Court · Avail. Aug 4

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2633 sqft

Amenities

pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
31 Pine HIll Court Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room-Anderson Creek Club - Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room. Great Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Master Bedroom is upstairs with 2 other Bedrooms and Bonus Room. One Bedroom is downstairs, great for a Guest Bedroom. Enjoy all the Amenities of Anderson Creek Club, Basic cable, internet, Community Swimming Pool, Paddle Boats, Canoeing, On-Site Bar and Grill and Much More.

(RLNE2575447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Pine HIll Court have any available units?
31 Pine HIll Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Pine HIll Court have?
Some of 31 Pine HIll Court's amenities include pool, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Pine HIll Court currently offering any rent specials?
31 Pine HIll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Pine HIll Court pet-friendly?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court offer parking?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court does not offer parking.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court have a pool?
Yes, 31 Pine HIll Court has a pool.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court have accessible units?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Pine HIll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Pine HIll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
