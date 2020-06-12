/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Raintree Road
400 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1445 sqft
Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.
Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
114 Meadow Trail
114 Meadow Trl, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1148 sqft
Precious three bedroom home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, laminate and tile floors throughout! One car garage, large fenced yard and much more! Call today!
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 Fawns Creek Chase
407 Fawns Creek Chase, Onslow County, NC
407 Fawns Creek Chase Available 07/01/20 Big home, great neighborhood - This house says BIG! Super location, near all Jacksonville shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
124 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 ASHWOOD DRIVE
303 Ashwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
303 ASHWOOD DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - Nice 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse close to shopping, day care & restaurants. $40 nonrefundable application fee per person.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Onsville Dr
1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1046 sqft
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
205 Falling Leaf Court
205 Falling Leaf Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This adorable home in Live Oak Estates has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floorplan, lets you watch the family while cooking dinner. The backyard is absolutely amazing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
241 Bonanza Drive
241 Bonanza Drive, Onslow County, NC
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features a open floor plan; vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Great master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Cute bedroom upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
324 Union Chapel Church Road
324 Union Chapel Church Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
Just off the main street interchanges for convenience to Richlands or Jacksonville secluded back yard This 3 bedroom offers space for everyone open great room concept for the main gathering area and spacious front porch and a back deck make this
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2092 sqft
Spacious well cared for 3 bed/2 bath home with full Bonus room in Blue Creek Farms is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
103 Forest Bluff Drive
103 Forest Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, privacy fence. Schedule your appointment today!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
334 Warlick Street
334 Warlick Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1087 sqft
This charming home is nestled in the historic downtown Jacksonville. It features 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a large bonus room upstairs. The washer and dyer as as is condition. Call and schedule your appointment today!