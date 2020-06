Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy. The home has a large Foyer and a living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas log fire place. A beautiful formal dining area as well as a breakfast nook and galley kitchen with laminate flooring. Come check out this beautiful home!



